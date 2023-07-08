The rap girlies are at it again, and we don’t mean collaborating on music. It seems that Ice Spice is taking the torch from Nicki Minaj after her long-standing beef with Latto, which previously made headlines after the latter publicly shared audio from her phone call with the former. Now, it seems the “Bikini Bottom” hitmaker is irritated by Latto’s attempts to copy her style, as seen in a TikTok posted by the 777 artist earlier this week.

Over the past year, Spice has become known for her super-short mini skirts, often paired with crop tops to show off her bodacious bod. She donned a similar look during her highly anticipated set at Wireless Festival, at which time the redhead brought out PinkPantheress. Their “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” joint effort has been used on TikTok for quite some time, but this marked their first live performance of the catchy track.

Ice Spice Brings PinkPantheress Out in London

Latto appears to have taken a page from the 23-year-old’s book, as she stepped out in a pleated Von Dutch skirt with a massive slit in the front, worn over a tiny white tee and a black, white, and pink jacket from the brand. After seeing the video an Ice Spice fan account shared a screenshot and wrote, “No identity lmao” on Friday (July 7) evening. Interestingly, the rising star tweeted “I h8 a b**ch wit no identity” shortly after.

“Even tho I feel like Ice Spice’s style needs to evolve, I’m noticing that ***** is stealing her style right in front of our eyes,” one Twitter user observed of the drama between Latto and Spice. “She did the same thing with Renni Rucci and it went unnoticed. Before long the East Coast up and comer followed the original poster of that message, leading us to belief there’s really some tension rising between two of the biggest names in female rap.

Twitter Thinks the New York Native is Beefing with Latto

Check out what fans have been saying about Ice Spice’s latest tweets and Latto’s recent outfits in the posts below. Do you think that it’s necessary for the rap divas to be feuding? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

