Latto is no stranger to getting caught up in drama with other rap divas. However, when it came to Ice Spice seemingly shading her last week, the 777 artist seemed unphased. If you missed it, the New York native appeared to agree with fans on Twitter accusing Latto of copying Isis Gaston’s signature style. The comments began flying after the former wore a Von Dutch mini skirt and crop top while performing for a huge crowd at Wireless Festival.

It’s hard to deny the similarities between the “Wheelie” hitmaker’s stage ensemble and some of Spice’s recent outfits. Still, Latto’s fanbase came through with receipts suggesting that it’s actually the redhead who’s taking a page out of her contemporary’s book. Regardless of the drama, 21 Sav’s rumoured girlfriend is doing what she can to enjoy her time in Europe for festival season, most recently sharing a photo dump on Instagram of the time she spent exploring London.

Latto Serves Looks in London

This time around Latto took inspiration from another celebrity – kilt-loving lyricist ASAP Rocky – wearing the traditional garment with a sultry twist while exploring England. She didn’t hesitate to go full tourist mode, posing with a vibrant red photo booth during her adventures. So complete her kilt OOTD, Latto added a black and red graphic tank top, shades, a purse with gothic spikes on the handle, and combat boots When she wasn’t snapping pictures, the 24-year-old found time to drop by Capital Xtra studios for yet another interview.

Latto has obviously always loved using social media to flaunt her countless designer fashions. However, that’s not the only thing she uses it for. The blonde beauty has also been teasing us while shaking her booty, most recently twerking along to Cardi B’s “Point Me 2.” Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

