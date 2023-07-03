Cardi B may be the best dressed we’ve seen at Paris Fashion Week so far, but her “Put It On Da Floor Again” collaborator Latto is also making major moves. 2023 has been huge for the 777 hitmaker so far, with her and Bardi’s collaboration already becoming a top contender for Song of the Summer. Latto performed the solo version live at the 2023 BET Awards, and we’ve also seen her posing nude for the cover of Cosmopolitan in recent weeks.

Now that fashion has once again moved to the forefront of the news cycle, the Atlanta-based starlet is among various celebrities attending runway shows overseas. Her first appearance of the season was outdoors for Iris van Herpen’s stunning F/W 2023-24 collection. As is tradition, the brand dressed Latto for the event, styling her in a stunning purple and black butterfly-inspired gown.

Latto’s Paris Fashion Week Look is a 10/10

Latto attends the Iris Van Herpen Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

As Billboard notes, the “Wheelie” artist was in the company of popstar Camila Cabello to watch van Herpen’s new Meta Morphism collection make its debut. Latto has yet to update her IG feed with content from the show, however, her Story does give a glimpse of her favourite looks.

At this time it’s unclear if we’ll see the blonde beauty grace any other fashion shows with her presence. Just a few days ago she was in Poland. Following that, her next live performance will take place on Wednesday (July 5) at Rolling Loud Portugal.

Check out more content from Latto’s first Paris Fashion Week appearance of the season below. Are you a fan of the rap diva’s butterfly-inspired dress? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

