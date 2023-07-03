Even before she was famous, Cardi B could envision herself attending runway shows dressed in designer couture. After years of hustling and putting in hard work, the New Yorker has spent several of the past few Paris Fashion Weeks living out her dreams. We’ve seen her and Offset bring attention to Balenciaga, and Cardi has also shown an affinity for Maison Schiaparelli. The latter brand is whose presentation she attended on Monday (July 3), upstaging everyone in the vicinity with her gorgeous black and gold gown.

The 30-year-old’s cosmetically enhanced body was shaped into a perfect hourglass thanks to a corset back on her dress. The same feature also created ample cleavage rising up from the chest area, which stylist Kollin Carter had to help her adjust to avoid a wardrobe malfunction, Daily Mail reports. Cardi came to the Schiaparelli show hidden beneath a large black jacket. Upon removing that our eyes were immediately drawn to her slim waist and creative gold accessories.

Cardi B Celebrates Another Paris Fashion Week

“Polished! @schiaparelli BEAUTIFUL SHOW 🖤,” the mother of two wrote in the caption of her post commerating the event. Other celebrity guests include Gwendoline Christie, Sabrina Elba and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

Offset didn’t join his wife for this presentation, though he did take a moment to show us his new Balenciaga shoes over in New York. There seemed to be some drama regarding infidelity rumours surrounding the former Migo and his wife, though it’s unclear how serious the allegations are at this time.

More of Cardi’s Paris Fashion Week Look

Keep scrolling to see more photos and videos from Cardi B’s latest Paris Fashion Week appearance. Are you a fan of her figure-hugging black and gold ensemble by Schiaparelli? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Cardi B attends the Schiaparelli Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Cardi B. attends the Schiaparelli Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

