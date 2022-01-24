Schiaparelli
- StreetwearCardi B Is An Hourglass-Shaped Dream At Schiaparelli Couture Despite Near-Wardrobe MalfunctionThe fashion house's F/W 2023/24 show also welcomed Sabrina Elba and Nicky Hilton Rothschild as celebrity guests.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLisaRaye McCoy Accuses Kylie Jenner Of Copying Her Look With Lion's Head Gown"We did it 1st baby," said LisaRaye as she accused Kylie of duplicating her style.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearKylie Jenner & Doja Cat's Wild Paris Fashion Week Looks Have Twitter Talking: PhotosCountless celebrities have been taking over Europe to flaunt their luxurious – and sometimes outlandish – designer duds.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearKanye West & Julia Fox Show Out At Schiaparelli Couture In Matching Leather LooksYe and his Fox are taking over Paris Fashion Week.By Hayley Hynes