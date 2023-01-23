2023 has been off to a strong start so far. Several celebrities are already making major money moves less than a month into the new year. So far we’ve seen Iggy Azalea take over OnlyFans and Beyoncé’s long-awaited return to the stage. Now, the stars are markedly flocking to Europe for the various shows at Paris Fashion Week.

Over the years, some famous faces have established themselves as staples at runway shows. You can almost always guarantee that at least one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters will be in attendance. This time around, it was the family’s youngest, Kylie, who carried the torch.

PARIS, FRANCE – January 22: Kylie Jenner is seen on January 22, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by MEGA / GC Images)

The socialite has had a busy few days out and about in the city of love. Over the weekend, the paparazzi snapped photos of her donning an extravagant blue coat, tiny purse, and minimal glowy makeup on her way to the Maison Margiela display. While that outfit was certainly noteworthy, it has nothing on what she wore to the Schiaparelli S/S 2023 show.

Jenner was born on August 10th, making her sun sign a Leo. This placement has undeniably bold confidence. It’s often symbolized by the king of the jungle. Designers at the brand put a clever play on this, dressing the 25-year-old in a larger-than-life lion’s head on her right shoulder.

The picturesque accessory was looking perfect alongside her curve-hugging black gown. The makeup mogul’s hair was worn back in an elegant updo, providing perfect contrast with the bright blonde mane she was carrying on her upper body.

kylie jenner wearing a lion schiaparelli dress from the runaway pic.twitter.com/icHRpO5V4M — fan account (@badestoutfit) January 23, 2023

kylie jenner was so insane for this, the real fashion girl of the family pic.twitter.com/yUlWLEkuZ6 — ♱ (@khairmuses) January 23, 2023

Celebrating the big moment on her Instagram, Jenner shared a photo dump with more snapshots of the creative fit. “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning. Wow, I loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. Beautiful beautiful.”

Of course, the Kylie Skin creator wasn’t the only one to capture the world’s attention with her outfit. Doja Cat similarly broke the internet, though her look was far more out of the box and saw her covered in red from head to toe.

.@DojaCat and @KylieJenner together at Schiaparelli’s show during Haute Couture Week in Paris pic.twitter.com/bVvdeLjMUV — The Kittens Room (@TheKittensRoom) January 23, 2023

The way doja ignore her while she was busy talking shot with kylie jenner is kinda the best moment,, btw Doja cat is all red is 🔥,, pic.twitter.com/ctK5HmGjtf — 乃 (@iamkingb__) January 23, 2023

Aside from her wild Schiaparelli outfit, fans of Jenner have also been discussing her son’s new name. He was previously given the name Wolf. Shortly after, the mother of two let the world know that she was hunting for something more suitable for the young boy.

Aside from her wild Schiaparelli outfit, fans of Jenner have also been discussing her son's new name. He was previously given the name Wolf. Shortly after, the mother of two let the world know that she was hunting for something more suitable for the young boy.

Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Doja Cat attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

