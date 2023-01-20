Of the many female rap stars out there, one who fans have persistently begged to create an OnlyFans is Iggy Azalea. For years, the “Fancy” hitmaker shut down the requests. It seems coming into 2023 brought her a change of heart, however, as she’s now selling content on the often-salacious platform.

The Australian beauty has been dropping off teasers across sites like Twitter and Instagram in an attempt to recruit more subscribers for her “spicy site.” From the sounds of things, she plans to roll out her upcoming project, Hotter Than Hell via OF. Currently, she charges $25/month for access to the NSFW account.

Iggy Azalea arrives at LIGHT Nightclub at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on February 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

On Friday (January 20), Azalea kicked off the weekend with an ultra-saucy preview on her feed. “You know the vibes. Hotter than…” she wrote in the caption. While the visual doesn’t capture the recording artist directly, we do see her reflection in a window, with the pane expertly blocking her exposed breasts.

Above the wood, we see a tiny white tank top, pulled up to show off the mother of one’s chest. While she hides and supports it with both hands at first, she later drops one hand as the camera snaps away, perhaps hinting that the uncensored topless photos could end up on her OnlyFans.

Many have been wondering how explicit Azalea plans to get on her website, seeing as many celebrities who sign up avoid full-frontal nudity. Shortly after her profile launched, it was reported that she made upwards of $300K in under 24 hours.

While it would certainly be a major flex, the 32-year-old promptly denied the gossip floating around online. “Lol, y’all just be saying shit to say shit at this point cause that number was pulled outta thin air,” she tweeted earlier this month.

Elsewhere on social media, Iggy explained why she doesn’t stop haters from trash-talking her. “So many friends say, ‘Why let [people] say bad things about you? You could tweet and shut ’em all up!'” she wrote on Thursday (January 19).

“I tell them, ‘Because they live in a reality of their own choosing.’ I wanna tell you too. Don’t stop to waste time explaining yourself to [people] who will never celebrate you.”

Are you subscribed to Iggy Azalea’s OnlyFans? Sound off in the comments, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

