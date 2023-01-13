A new revenue stream is about to start pouring in for Iggy Azalea. The Australian rapper has been taking some time away from pumping out new music, but it looks like she’s joining her fellow celebrities on OnlyFans. In 2020, the platform gained a dramatic increase in users and subscribers as the pandemic locked down the globe. At that time, Azalea swore never to join OnlyFans, but these days, she’s had a change of heart.

“Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn’t expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date!” she said.

Variety reports Azalea plans to share “exclusive and uncensored” content. This includes photos and videos, but also “music, illustrations and poetry.” The overall project has been titled “Hotter Than Hell X OnlyFans.”

“Once I looked beyond the surface-level chatter about what it means to have an OnlyFans, I realized it was the perfect platform to launch a multimedia concept on,” Azalea also stated.

“I feel excited about not having to worry about the overwhelming and creatively limiting censorship artists have to navigate when sharing work on other digital platforms. The project is bold and fun — so is this collaboration — I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people.”

Subscriptions are priced at $25 per month and will end in December. Additionally, during the holiday season, Azalea is slated to release a coffee-table book.

It was also mentioned that the rapper is currently working on an album that will arrive sometime this summer. The public has long been critical of Azalea’s career, but her connection to Tory Lanez set the internet on fire.

It was rumored that she was dating the incarcerated hitmaker, but following his conviction, reports stated she unfollowed him from social media.

