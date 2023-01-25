Many of Iggy Azalea’s fans are voicing their displeasure with the content on the Australian rapper’s OnlyFans page. Azalea joined the platform earlier this month, charging fans $25 a month for exclusive content.

The content includes videos, pictures, illustrations, music, and poetry. According to reports, she brought in upwards of $305K in her first 24 hours on the platform.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 25: Rapper and songwriter Iggy Azalea visits the Build Series at Build Studio on July 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

“This what y’all paying 25 dollars a month for,” one user commented on Azalea’s latest promotion of the page.

Another wrote: “Sorry Iggy, but charging $100 for a video of you flapping your hair around is insane. Terrible…”

Other users criticized Azalea for previously complaining about OnlyFans and saying she would never join it.

“Hold up but wasn’t you putting down other celebrities for having an OF,” one wrote. “Ohh baby daddy gone now.”

Azalea addressed this hypocrisy in a statement when announcing her presence on the platform. She explained that her position has changed in recent years.

“Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn’t expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date!” Azalea said. “Once I looked beyond the surface-level chatter about what it means to have an OnlyFans, I realized it was the perfect platform to launch a multimedia concept on. I feel excited about not having to worry about the overwhelming and creatively limiting censorship artists have to navigate when sharing work on other digital platforms.”

Azalea plans to debut her fourth studio album on the platform, later this year.

Check out Iggy Azalea’s latest promotion for her OnlyFans below.

