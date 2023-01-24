Iggy Azalea shared a pair of new photos promoting her OnlyFans and “Hotter Than Hell” project on Instagram, Monday. The Australian rapper joined the platform earlier this month in the build-up to her fourth studio album releasing this summer.

In her latest post, Azalea writes, “Sneaky look at what @shazdidthis has been working away at for my Hotter Than Hell project. Link in bio for more Art etc. it’s all living on my Onlyfans page!”

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 10: Iggy Azalea performs on ABC’s “Good Morning America” at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on June 10, 2016 in New York. (Photo by D Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Subscriptions to Azalea’s OnlyFans currently cost $25 per month. The membership provides first-look access to content from “Hotter Than Hell.” According to reports, she brought in upwards of $305K in her first 24 hours on the platform.

While Azalea previously mentioned having no desire to join OnlyFans in years past, she explained how she changed her mind in a recent statement provided to Variety.

“Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn’t expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date!” Azalea said. “Once I looked beyond the surface-level chatter about what it means to have an OnlyFans, I realized it was the perfect platform to launch a multimedia concept on. I feel excited about not having to worry about the overwhelming and creatively limiting censorship artists have to navigate when sharing work on other digital platforms.”

She’s also stated that the mixed-media project is inspired by “the supermodels of the ’90s, Pamela Anderson, the conception of the centerfold model, sexuality and its differing viewpoints between men and women, and Madonna’s ‘Sex’ book.”

Check out Iggy Azalea's latest promotion of her OnlyFans below.

