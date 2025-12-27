Diddy's Son King Combs Gets Wild Sex-Related Christmas Gifts From Raven Tracy

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 520 Views
Dec 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist King Combs performs during the game between the LA Clippers and the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
King Combs' girlfriend Raven Tracy also gave him some of his career plaques amid his father Diddy's prison stay.

Christian "King" Combs and his girlfriend Raven Tracy recently took to social media to share their Christmas gifts for one another, as caught by Livebitez on Instagram. He gave her some jewelry and designer bags; a safe and solid choice. But a couple of Tracy's gifts to Combs raised a lot of eyebrows online, especially with the context of his father Diddy's current prison sentence hanging in the background.

She got him the book How to Live with a Huge Penis: Advice, Meditations, and Wisdom for Men Who Have Too Much. As if that wasn't enough, the gifts also included a "69 Sex Coupons" book and another book that seems to be about intercourse positions.

But in addition to this, Raven Tracy also gifted King Combs all of his Billboard, Spotify, and MediaBase plaques for him to put in his home studio, which was a very nice touch. Still, given the context of Diddy's prison sentence and all the controversy surrounding his private life, many fans feel like she should've read the room. Or at least, not post this online.

Still, this obviously has nothing to do with that situation, and sex positivity should be something everyone can enjoy regardless of context. We're sure fans will have plenty more to debate about, but the couple seems happy to brush it all off.

Diddy's Kids

Elsewhere, Diddy's kids have been supporting him throughout his legal scandal. For example, his son Justin Combs visited him in prison for Christmas, which was surely very heartening for the Bad Boy mogul to experience on what would've otherwise been a lonely holiday behind bars.

With that in mind, it's been difficult for the Combs family to move on and live their lives without that context hanging over them. King Combs' relationship with Raven Tracy has been the subject of a lot of media scrutiny as a result, but it's never deterred them from flaunting their success and love.

We'll see if that changes with this newest backlash. In the meantime, 2026 is going to be the first true off-year from this whole scandal since it began... Unless, of course, something else goes down.

