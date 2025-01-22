Diddy’s Son King Combs Under Fire For Getting Wild At The Club Despite Father’s Legal Woes

It's no secret that Diddy is likely in for a long and difficult legal battle. In September, the Bad Boy founder was arrested and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. On top of that, he's also facing several lawsuits from individuals accusing him of abuse, sexual assault, and much more. He remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting his trial, which is expected to begin in May.

The mogul's legal woes are surely weighing heavily on him and his family members. Recently, however, it looks like his son Christian "King" Combs was able to get his mind off of things. In a new clip making its rounds online, he's seen getting up close and personal with his girlfriend Raven Tracy at the club. Unfortunately, King's antics have not been well received. Many social media users argue that he should be keeping a lower profile amid his father's incarceration.

King Combs & Raven Tracy Party Amid Diddy's Prison Stay

"Wrong time, he’s grown enough to know when the time is right, smh," one Instagram user claims in the Live Bitez comments section. "That's all he be doing is partying," another critic writes. “Daddy in jail and he just out here being freaky,” someone else says. At the time of writing, both King and Tracy have yet to address the backlash. This is far from the first time they flaunted their romance online, however. Earlier this month, the model also took to Instagram to share some steamy photos of the two of them in a sauna.