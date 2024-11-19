Diddy's Sons Demand Author Of Alleged Kim Porter Memoir To Shut Down Sales

For the past couple of months, Diddy's children have been extremely upset with the alleged memoir of their late mother, Kim Porter. The book, released by Chris Todd, aka "Jamal T. Millwood," had the internet talking for a hot minute about its salacious, disturbing, and deeply personal material. It became an Amazon Best Seller fairly quickly despite the fact that none of the stuff in the paperback is confirmed to be true. Diddy's kids made sure to spread that message in a past statement.
"Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not. And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is mispresenting themselves." Amazon did pull the "memoir" from their digital shelves early last month, but there's still more work to be done. According to TMZ, Quincy and Christian Combs are threatening Courtney Burgess and his attorney, Ariel Mitchell, with potential legal action.
If The Book Isn't Removed, Diddy's Sons Are Suing
They sent out a cease-and-desist letter to these two because of Burgess' heavy promotion of the alleged memoir. He was claiming that the entire book was unedited copy of Porter's diary. Furthermore, he says he has a flash drive from people close to her with proof. Quincy and Christian are saying that flash drive is "patently false," however.
However, if he doesn't comply with the Combs', then a lawsuit is coming his way. To be exact, Burgess has five days to stop selling the book, stop doing interviews, and to hand over any possessions of Kim's that he claims to have. They might have some solid standing because the boys claim to be the heirs to Kim's intellectual property rights after her death. The feds currently have Burgess' phone which he says has a copy of the flash drive data for the memoir. It will be an interesting five days for sure.