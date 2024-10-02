Kim Porter's Alleged "Memoir" Pulled Off Amazon Amid Dispute With Diddy's Kids

Soirée Défilés de Mode Américains
Puff Daddy et sa compagne Kim Porter assistent à la soirée de défilés de mode américains. New York, le 3 Novembre 1998. (Photo by David Lefranc/Kipa/Sygma via Getty Images)
The best seller is no longer available for purchase.

Amazon has taken down the alleged memoir of Kim Porter, KIM’S LOST WORDS: A journey for justice, from the other side…, over allegations that the entire 59-page book is fiction. “We were made aware of a dispute regarding this title and have notified the publisher,” an Amazon spokesperson told The New York Post. “The book is not currently available for sale in our store.” The book detailed Porter's ex, Diddy, and his alleged abuse during their relationship from 1994 until 2007.

After its publication, Porter and Diddy's children put out a statement denying the authenticity of the book. "Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not. And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is mispresenting themselves," they wrote. Regardless of the truth, KIM’S LOST WORDS quickly landed on the Best Sellers list on Amazon.

Diddy Hosts Kim Porter's Birthday Party

Kim Porter and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs during Kim Porter's Birthday Party Hosted By Sean "P. Diddy" Combs at Canal Room in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The book's takedown comes after authorities arrested Diddy in New York City on alleged charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty to the alleged crimes and plans to argue his case in court. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told TMZ in a recent interview that he doesn't expect his client to take a plea deal. "I don’t see it happening… because he believes he’s innocent," he said. "He believes he’s innocent and what’s more, he believes that he needs to stand up not just for himself, for his family and for everybody who has been targeted by the federal government."

While awaiting trial, Diddy remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He was unable to get out of jail on bail. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kim Porter on HotNewHipHop.

