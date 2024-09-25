Diddy's Kids Call Out New Kim Porter Book For Spreading "False Rumors"

They are fed up with the lies.

Diddy accusations have become similar to newspapers, in that there's seemingly a new one every day. The Bad Boy founder has been abandoned by virtually everyone who was close to him in the industry. Except for his children. They have continued to defend their father in the media. While Diddy sits behind bars, the Combs family have issued a statement dismissing the recent book credited to their late mother, Kim Porter. They claim the book spreads "false rumors," and does not reflect the experiences or Porter's opinion of Diddy.

Four of Diddy's children issued a joint statement on September 24. King Combs, Quincy Brown, and the mogul's twin daughters, Jessie James and D'Lila Star, were credited. The statement dealt explicitly with the controversial book Kim's Lost Words: A Journey for Justice. They claimed that nothing stated in the book is accurate, and are offended by the portrait it paints of their family. "Claims that our mother wrote a book are simply untrue," the family explained. "She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves." The Combs children also asserted that anyone speaking on behalf of their late mother should not be trusted.

Diddy's Kids Denounced Anyone Speaking For Their Mom

"Any so-called 'friend' speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend," they added. This is an extremely important clarification, as several people have come forth and claimed to know Porter's "true" feelings about Diddy. The Combs family concluded their statement by asking fans to respect the legacy their mother left behind. "We ask that everyone please respect our mother, Kim Porter," they wrote. "And hold her legacy in high regard." It's a heartbreaking statement to read in its entirety. Especially given the context of the man who wrote Porter's so-called "memoir."