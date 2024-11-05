Kim Porter's Friend Shoots Down New Claims Of A Hidden Memoir

More rumors tied to Diddy.

Kim Porter may have passed in 2018, but she has been a major talking point in 2018. The model had four children with Diddy, who has become one of the most reviled figures in popular culture. Numerous claims have been made on behalf of Porter, with most revolving around the notion of a hidden memoir. There's been widespread debate as to whether the model kept a diary of her experiences with Diddy, or whether this has merely been a way of drumming up controversy for various people to profit. Kim Porter's friend, Lawanda Lane, asserts that it is the latter.

Lawanda Lane is the caregiver of Kim Porter and Diddy's twin daughters. She's also, according to TMZ, Porter's best friend during the last three decades of Porter's life. If anybody has insight into the model's perspective, it would be Lane. And she is using said perspective to shut down the claims made by a new witness in the Diddy case. Lane told the outlet that she was with Porter nearly every day, and never saw the late model write in a diary. She also called out the aforementioned Diddy witness, Courtney Burgess, for claiming to have found a manuscript of a memoir.

Kim Porter's Friend Claim No Such Memoir Exists

For one, Lane posits, there is no memoir, and for another, she claims to have been tasked with going through Kim Porter's belongings after her death. If there was a memoir, as Burgess states, that Lane told TMZ that she would have been the one to find it. Burgess previously told the outlet that he had footage of Diddy's so-called "freak off" parties, as well as Porter's manuscript. Burgess and his lawyer voiced a to publish said manuscript as soon as possible.

This is not the first time a Kim Porter memoir has been pitched to the public. In September, the book Kim's Lost Words was released through Amazon. The book was dismissed outright by the Combs family as inauthentic. The author, Chris Todd, later told Rolling Stone that he was unsure if the claims made in the purported memoir were even true. "I don’t know," he explained. But it’s real enough to me... Maybe 80% is." If we are to believe Lawanda Lane, then the new claims of a Kim Porter memoir will be similarly unreliable.