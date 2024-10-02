Kim Porter's Alleged Memoir Author Breaks Silence As Amazon Removes The Book

NEW YORK CITY, NY - SEPTEMBER 16: Kim Porter and Sean Combs attend "Fashion For Relief" Sponsored by M.A.C Cosmetics at The Tent at Bryant Park on September 16, 2005 in New York City.
The author alleges to have "shocking" tapes that would shut down the music industry.

Chris Todd, the author of the controversial new book, Kim's Lost Words: A Journey for Justice From the Other Side, has spoken out for a new interview with The Art of Dialogue. He's been receiving backlash for framing the 59-page book as an alleged "memoir" of Kim Porter's. It contains various passages allegedly written by Porter detailing allegations of abuse against her partner, Diddy. Porter and Diddy's children have already come out to condemn Kim's Lost Words and label it fictitious.

"I can't reveal everything at once," Todd alleged in the interview. "It's too shocking. If I was released those tapes, the world would shut down. If I showed one of these tapes, I'm telling you right now, the whole music industry and Hollywood, it would just grind down. They're all going to start pointing at each other and it's going to be bad."

Diddy & Kim Porter Host Hamptons Party

EAST HAMPTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 02: Host Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter with their twin daughters D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs pictured at "The Real White Party" presented by Sean "Diddy" Combs at the Combs' East Hampton estate on September 2, 2007 in East Hampton, New York.

He further said: "We've already set it up, we have multiple attorneys, we know how to do it. It's not my first rodeo. I solved the biggest murder case in history. Three of them. I know how to do it. We're going to do it but it's just going to come in pieces and there's also ways we can… Let's say not censor it, but we can kind of soften it." Check out Todd's full interview with The Art of Dialogue below.

Chris Todd Defends "Kim's Lost Words"

Amazon's decision to pull Kim's Lost Words from its site comes after authorities arrested Diddy in New York City, earlier this month. He's already pleaded not guilty to alleged charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kim Porter and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

