Roger Bonds Recalls Asking One Of Kim Porter's "Close Friends" About Diddy After Her Death

Roger Bonds says he believes Diddy truly loved Kim Porter.

Roger Bonds says he spoke with one of Kim Porter's "close friends" after her tragic death of lobar pneumonia in 2018. He recalled doing so during an interview with VladTV that has been causing all kinds of headlines in recent days. The former security guard for the Bad Boy mogul has been making numerous claims about Diddy and his relationship with Cassie.

Bonds explained that he wasn't involved with Diddy directly at the time, but was "still in the mix" while working with Ciroc. He claims he spoke with one of Porter's "closet friends" after her passing: "I just needed to know and I asked them, 'What do you think?' And this was one of Kim's closest friends and she said, 'Bonds, I would hate to think that he had something to do with it,' she said.'" From there, he recalled the friend detailing the days leading up to her passing and a time she wore an IV in her arm at a party.

Diddy & Kim Porter Host "White Party" In The Hamptons

EAST HAMPTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 02: Host Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter with their twin daughters D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs pictured at "The Real White Party" presented by Sean "Diddy" Combs at the Combs' East Hampton estate on September 2, 2007 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mat Szwajkos/CP/Getty Images for CP)

Bonds also denied the rumors that Porter was writing a "tell-all" book about the allegations against Diddy. Instead, he says a friend told him it was just a children's book. "She didn't like the way that Puff controlled her and the way he controlled the money he would give her for the kids. So, she wanted to make sure-- her exact words were, 'This motherf*cker not gonna run my kids like this. I want them to have they own money like Russell and his kids have.' So, she was trying to build a foundation for them to have their own following." He concluded by saying that he thinks Diddy truly loved Kim and doesn't think he would've played a part in her death. However, he says in the wake of the latest allegations he can't definitively say either way.

Roger Bonds Speaks On Diddy & Kim Porter