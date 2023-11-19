Diddy’s Ex-Bodyguard Alleges Kim Porter Once Slashed Bad Boy Mogul’s Wrist In Self Defense

Diddy’s former bodyguard, Gene Deal, says that he once witnessed Kim Porter attack Diddy in self-defense. Speaking with The Art of Dialogue, Deal alleged that the since-deceased Porter slashed the Bad Boy mogul’s wrists in an attempt to protect herself from his abuse. The comments are circulating after Cassie recently filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of rape, sexual abuse, and more.

The conversation arose with Deal reacting to Diddy’s track dedicated to Porter on his new project, The Love Album: Off The Grid. “I think that’s a great thing to do, to honor the person that you said you love,” Deal said. “To honor the woman who gave you a scar on your wrist for the rest of your life that you could always look at and remember, you know what I’m saying?”

Diddy & Kim Porter Host Party In The Hamptons

EAST HAMPTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 02: Host Sean Combs and Kim Porter with their twin daughters D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs pictured at "The Real White Party" presented by Sean Combs at the Combs' East Hampton estate on September 2, 2007 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mat Szwajkos/CP/Getty Images for CP)

He continued: “One night, when they were at home, at Kim’s house […] he wanted to, you know, put his hands on her in the wrong way. And Kim took one of those corkscrews and ripped his wrists up and she hit an artery. And when she did that, he had to rush over to St. Luke’s Hospital.”

Gene Deal Discusses Diddy's Relationship With Kim Porter

In Cassie’s lawsuit, she accused Diddy of several wrongdoings including rape, physical abuse, introducing her to alcohol and drugs, and more. She claimed that Diddy forced her to travel to luxury hotels across the United States where she would perform with male sex workers while he masturbated. When she attempted to leave the relationship, Diddy would allegedly threaten her career in the entertainment industry. The two have since reached a settlement. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy and Cassie on HotNewHipHop.

