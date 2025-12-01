Blueface Wants Payback After Adam22 Allegedly Slept With Jaidyn Alexis

Adam22 had Blueface's mother of his two kids, Jaidyn Alexis, on his "Plug Talk" show recently and claimed to have slept with her.

Blueface is seeking some revenge after Adam22 allegedly "cracked" Jaidyn Alexis. A mother to two of the rapper's kids was a guest on the interviewer's show, Plug Talk, recently. If you aren't aware, it's a podcast that the No Jumper founder co-hosts with his wife and adult actress, who goes by Lena The Plug.

As you may be thinking, it's not your typical PG-rated platform. Whenever a female guest comes on, the couple engages in a threesome. It eventually winds up on OnlyFans as well. From the sounds of it, Adam22 and Lena have an episode ready to go with Blueface's ex.

On November 27, he posted to his Instagram, "Coming soon on @plugtalk we got @officialjaidynalexxis !!! Yes it was awkward cracking my boy’s baby mama but she was such a sweet and attentive lover that the whole thing was a breeze. Can’t wait to run it back for round 2! Dropping next week on OF."

Digging the knife even deeper, so to speak, was Lena, who shared a video of her and Jaidyn to her IG page with Blueface's "Baby Girl" playing in the background. "Get your mind out of the gutter and come see the interview dropping soon," she captioned the clip.

While the California rapper has moved on from Jaidyn since his return from prison, he still feels some type of way about all of this.

Blueface Dumps Hazel-E

Caught by No Jumper, Blue took to his social media to call out Adam22 for allegedly having sex with Jaidyn. "Adam, I will f*ck your wife, n****... on camera we can film it, for sure." He continues, "I get my percentage. But it's just me and your wife, no other d*cks. I don't wanna see your little pink d*ck, man."

He does laugh throughout the clip, so it's hard to tell how serious he's actually coming across. But we have to imagine deep down he's a little angry with Adam, someone he's been close with for years.

It maybe doesn't help that he recently split from Hazel-E after just a couple of weeks, too. He revealed this news online, blasting the reality TV star in the process. "I'm officially letting Hazel go from the roster. Hazel-E, you are too old to be acting this young. We're done. I'd rather be with a young b*tch."

She promptly clapped back, claiming that she essentially did him a favor. "I'm too old? You're a convicted felon. Let's start there. I went below to f*ck with you. We could put out the receipts. You bought me flights before, you've given me money before. You just sent me five bands the other day telling me to stay down so I can put up with your f*ck sh*t? That's not enough. It's really not enough, honey."

