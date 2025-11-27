It appears that the FBG camp is facing another tragedy this week after FBG Casino, real name Rico Deville Buice, was arrested during a sweeping raid in Atlanta, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Georgia. Casino, who is Future’s older brother, hasn’t been a particularly active rapper, though he has released music over time. His role seemed to be more behind the scenes, with reports suggesting he worked as a studio manager. Even that, however, has been questioned by prosecutors, who have raised suspicions about how his reported income aligns with his lifestyle, which allegedly includes luxury homes and cars. Below, we break down everything we know about FBG Casino’s arrest and what it could mean for the FBG camp.

The Arrest: What Happened

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 31: Rapper Casino attends Dior Summer Men's Collection Hosted by Future at Jeffrey Atlanta-Phipps Plaza on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

On November 14, 2025, federal agents from the FBI, DEA, and local law enforcement raided an Airbnb-style rental property in Forest Park, Georgia — just south of Atlanta — as part of Operation Take Back America, a larger initiative targeting fentanyl trafficking and transnational drug networks.

According to the criminal complaint, as agents approached, Casino tried to escape through a side door but was apprehended outside. Authorities say he had approximately $4,000 in cash on his person at the time.

Inside the residence, agents discovered what they describe as evidence of a large-scale drug operation: 21 kilograms of fentanyl, roughly $380,000 in cash, a Glock 19 handgun, a money counter, a food sealer, and other packaging materials. Officials noted that at least one brick of fentanyl was imprinted with a designer logo, a tactic drug dealers reportedly use to disguise substances. Authorities found $300,000 in the kitchen and bathroom, while another $80,000 was recovered from a bag believed to belong to Buice, per Complex.

Casino, along with co-defendant David Estevan Montillo Diaz (23, of Coachella, California), now faces federal charges of conspiracy to possess fentanyl with intent to distribute. The charge carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison. Prosecutors have requested that Casino remain in custody without bail, citing the strength of the evidence, the severity of the charges, and a high risk of flight given his lifestyle and alleged unreported wealth. It’s important to note that the criminal complaints against both Buice and Diaz are currently accusations.

Why the Arrest Resonates: Fentanyl, the Rap World & Street-Crime Reality

What makes this case particularly noteworthy is how prosecutors have highlighted Casino’s career. While he has made a name for himself as a rapper — albeit to a lesser extent than his brother — authorities have questioned his reported $2,166 income as a studio manager, given claims that he lives in a $4 million home and drives several luxury cars. Although Buice has reportedly stepped back from music in recent years to focus on business ventures, per AllHipHop, the arrest raises questions about the nature of those ventures.

With Buice and Diaz in federal custody, authorities have noted that the raid is part of a broader Homeland Security Task Force investigation. Investigators believe this could connect to a larger trafficking network, potentially involving cartel ties. This raises the possibility of further domino effects, with additional individuals coming under federal scrutiny.

The Second Tragedy In FBG This Year

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 27: Rapper Future, Young Scooter and Casino attend the all Black affair at Compound on October 27, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

FBG Casino’s arrest has reignited questions about the FBG crew, which Akademiks recently discussed in a livestream. With Casino facing a potential life sentence related to what authorities describe as one of Georgia’s largest fentanyl seizures, it marks the second major tragedy for those associated with Future this year.

Earlier in 2025, Young Scooter died after a woman made a false 911 call that led to a police chase, ultimately resulting in a fatal injury. The woman, who has since been arrested and charged, claimed there was a shooting and assault at Scooter’s residence. Police could not substantiate the claims. During the response, Scooter attempted to flee and sustained a fatal injury to his right thigh before being pronounced dead at a hospital.

What’s Next: The Court, The Investigation, The Fallout

As of late November 2025, Casino remains in federal custody, with prosecutors seeking no bail. No plea has been entered, and no trial date has been set. Because this case is part of a larger federal investigation into transnational fentanyl trafficking — potentially with cartel connections — further arrests or indictments may follow.