fentanyl
- MusicGangsta Boo's Cause Of Death Confirmed As Accidental OverdoseGangsta Boo reportedly overdosed on cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicD.C. Rapper MoneyMarr Arrested For Trafficking FentanylThe DMV-area rapper previously tried to transport 12,000 pills of the deadly substance out of an L.A. airport.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCoolio Died From Fentanyl, Coroner RevealsThe rapper also had traces of heroin and methamphetamines in his system at the time of his tragic loss.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsMexico’s President Says "Lack Of Hugs" To Blame For US Fentanyl CrisisMexico’s president says the fentanyl crisis in the U.S. is due to a "lack of hugs."By Cole Blake
- MusicBoosie Badazz Says Crack Is Healthier Than FentanylThe Louisiana rapper said that people who've done crack are still alive, whereas fentanyl users succumb quickly in his eyes.By Eric Moody
- CrimeFlorida Police Announce Huge Fentanyl Raid, Enough To Kill 1.5 Million AdultsIn addition to 3 kilos of fentanyl, authorities seized over 6,000 counterfeit pills laced with the lethal drug and 1.26 kilos of cocaine.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeAnne Heche Had Cocaine, Fentanyl In Her System At Time Of Crash: ReportThe actress is reportedly in critical condition after crashing her car into someone's home, causing it to burst into flames.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDealer Who Sold Fentanyl-Laced Drugs To Mac Miller Sentenced To Nearly 11 Years In PrisonOne of the dealers who sold fentanyl-laced drugs to Mac Miller prior to his death has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison.By Cole Blake
- CrimeMac Miller Overdose Case: Second Supplier Pleads Guilty To Distributing FentanylA second person pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl in Mac Miller's overdose case.By Alex Zidel
- GossipFetty Wap Allegedly Charged With Dealing Heroin & Fentanyl, Using Firearms: Arrest UpdateFetty Wap and five others were arrested prior to his Rolling Loud set.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeMac Miller's Drug Supplier Pleads Guilty To Fentanyl Distribution ChargeStephen Walter is facing a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to one count of fentanyl distribution. By Aron A.
- Gram2 Chainz Warns Of The Dangers Of Fentanyl During 44th Birthday Bash2 Chainz was looking out for the safety of his guests on Friday night.By Alexander Cole
- TV"The Flash" Actor Logan Williams' Cause Of Death RevealedLogan Williams passed away from an accidental drug overdose, according to the coroner.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureAdult Film Star Dies Weeks After Photoshoot At George Floyd MuralAdult film star Dakota Skye was found dead at a motorhome in LA just weeks after facing backlash for posing topless at a George Floyd mural.By Joe Abrams