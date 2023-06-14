Gangsta Boo's Cause Of Death Confirmed As Accidental Overdose

Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell’s cause of death has been ruled an accidental overdose, according to recently a shared autopsy report. She reportedly overdosed on three substances leading to her untimely death, including fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol. She was found unresponsive in a Whitehaven home earlier this year, and news of her death was confirmed by DJ Paul.

Gangsta Boo was pronounced dead on New Year’s Day, 2023. She passed away at the age of 43-years-old, and many suspected that her cause of death could involve drug use. Upon her death, sources close to the artist reportedly told TMZ that her brother had overdosed the night before her death. The sources claimed that he and Gangsta Boo attended a concert in Memphis, where he overdosed. His overdose reportedly required him to be hospitalized, however, he was later able to make a full recovery. The sources additionally told TMZ that narcotics were found on her person at the time of her death.

Gangsta Boo Overdosed On Fentanyl, Cocaine, And Alcohol

Gangsta Boo performs with Run The Jewels at Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 19, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris McKay/Getty Images for Live Nation)

It was suspected at the time that a fentanyl-laced substance could have led to the death of the beloved former Three 6 Mafia rapper. Following the news of her death, Boosie Badazz took the opportunity to spread awareness of the dangers of fentanyl use. He wrote, “MILLIONS OF FENTANYL OVERDOSES.“ Boosie continued, “WHEN HAVE U HEARD OF CRACK OVERDOSES? U STILL SEE CRACKHEADS FROM 20 YEARS AGO n THEY FUNCTIONAL (they can fix anything)!” He also said, “U GET ON FENTANYL U DEAD N A WEEK FRFR.”

Gangsta Boo’s passing hit the hip hop community hard, and several of her peers paid their respects following the news. “Rest in heaven Gangsta Boo,” Drake wrote alongside a photo of the late artist. GloRilla also shared a post in honor of Gansta Boo, citing “the fact that she reached out to me before anybody else had a clue who I was.” The rapper went on to say, “she always supported me & the girls way back before we blew up. A REAL LEGEND there will never be another Gangsta Boo.”

