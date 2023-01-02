Another industry veteran gone too soon. Though she made it to 2023, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo tragically lost her life on the first day of the year. Reports came out on Sunday (January 1) evening, revealing that the 43-year-old is no longer with us. Her cause of death was not known at the time.

AllHipHop reports that the recording artist died after attending a concert in her hometown of Memphis, Tennesee. Her body was found on her front porch around 4 PM local time. Her past struggles with substance abuse are seemingly a part of her demise.

Recording artist Gangsta Boo attends TJ’s DJ’s Tastemakers Annual Music Conference – Day 2 at the Ivanhoe Plaza Hotel August 05, 2006 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)

Sources close to Gangsta Boo say they believe she died from a drug overdose. An update from TMZ offers much of the same information. Specifically, they note that “a fentanyl-laced substance is believed to be at play.”

The night before she died, the industry icon was celebrating New Year’s Eve with her brother. He was eventually taken to a hospital himself after overdosing but was able to recover. Later that night, the party went on at GB’s home.

Upon discovering her body, the finding of narcotics means an overdose is presently thought to be her cause of death. Still, the information can’t be confirmed until an autopsy is conducted.

“Victim information will be released once the victim has been identified and NOK [Next of Kin] notifications have been made. This is an ongoing investigation,” officer Theresa Carlson of the Memphis Police Department tells AllHipHop.

However, Gangsta Boo’s identity was previously confirmed by both Fox13 and DJ Paul, another Three 6 Mafia member. The former didn’t write any words in his tribute post – just an older photo of the late creative was enough to get the message across.

In the comment section, artists like Lil Jon, 2 Chainz, Duke Deuce, Ludacris, and Big Boi are in mourning. “Prayers to the whole fam, I’m so sorry for your loss,” one user wrote. “She was such a great and kind soul. GOD’S WARRIOR NOW.”

