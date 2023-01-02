Gangsta Boo has reportedly passed away at the age of 43, according to TMZ. Her Three 6 Mafia collaborator, DJ Paul, seemingly confirmed the news in a post on Instagram, Sunday afternoon.

In comments on Paul’s post, numerous artists including 2 Chainz, Krayzie Bone, Lil Jon, and more shared their condolences.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 19: Gangsta Boo performs with Run The Jewels at Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 19, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris McKay/Getty Images for Live Nation)

The exact circumstances surrounding Gangsta Boo’s death remain unclear. However, Fox 13 reports that her body was discovered around 4:00 PM, local time in Memphis, Tennessee.

Regarded as a pioneer of female rap, Gansta Boo‘s career began to take off in the 1990s when she started collaborating with Paul, Juicy J, and other founding members of Three 6 Mafia. She was featured on the group’s first 5 studio albums.

As a solo artist, Boo released three albums: Enquiring Minds (1998), Both Worlds *69 (2001), and Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera (2003). In the years since her departure from Three 6 Mafia, Boo has collaborated with countless high-profile artists. All-in-all, she’s worked with Gucci Mane, Lil John, OutKast, E-40, T.I., The Game, as well as Run the Jewels, and many more.

Boo most recently appeared on Latto’s “F.T.C.U.” alongside Glorilla. In speaking about the collaboration, she told Billboard: “Anytime I can contribute and support any female rapper that I like, that like me back, I’m always down for it.”

In the wake of Boo’s passing, numerous artists have begun sharing tributes online.

“Love you Lola thank you for your friendship,” El-P wrote in one post.

Freddie Gibbs tweeted: “Damn we was just together. RIP Queen.”

Check out DJ Paul’s post for Gangsta Boo below.

