A vital part of group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Krayzie Bone has made quite a name himself over the years. While making music with the group, he also embarked on his own solo career in the late 90’s, starting with the album “Thug Mentality 1999,” featuring appearances from Mariah Carey, Fat Joe, Snoop Dogg, and even Bone Thugs. The album went on to go platinum. In 2001 he released the album “Thug On Da Line.” Krayzie has been featured on a few songs as well, including “Ridin’” by Chamillionaire. Krayzie is currently working on his last solo studio album “Chasing The Devil,” set for release this year.