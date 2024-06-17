Krayzie Bone Returns To Music With "Chasing The Devil: Chapter 2 'Salvation'"

Krayzie delivers his first body of work since his scary hospitalization last year.

The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony clan was going through quite the ringer several months ago. The legendary Cleveland, Ohio rap group was watching one of its members, Krayzie Bone, suffer through a pretty terrifying health scare. Luckily, the 51-year-old rapper (happy birthday!) is now out of the hospital and thriving once again. For those who do not know, Krayzie was dealing with a rare disease called sarcoidosis. It is classified as an inflammatory condition, which causes the organs to become covered in lumpy nodes. Reports came out, saying that he was coughing up bloody as a result of a leaking lung artery. While Krayzie Bone has seemingly not said anything publicly about Chasing The Devil: Chapter 2 "Salvation", there was a clear inspiration for this record.

Throughout the 20-track collection, several of them make references to the uncertainty that Krayzie was wrestling with. As the title suggests, this record talks a lot about being saved from the darkness and how these thoughts were terrifying. The instrumentals, samples, and background vocals all play a part in conveying these ideas very well, too. You are getting a lot of piano work and somber tones throughout and a lot of them are executed to perfection. Clearly, Krayzie is still recovering mentally, but we are happy to see him back in action and on the road to recovery in that regard.

