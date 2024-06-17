Krayzie Bone Returns To Music With "Chasing The Devil: Chapter 2 'Salvation'"

BYZachary Horvath177 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
krayzie bone chasing the devil 2krayzie bone chasing the devil 2
Krayzie delivers his first body of work since his scary hospitalization last year.

The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony clan was going through quite the ringer several months ago. The legendary Cleveland, Ohio rap group was watching one of its members, Krayzie Bone, suffer through a pretty terrifying health scare. Luckily, the 51-year-old rapper (happy birthday!) is now out of the hospital and thriving once again. For those who do not know, Krayzie was dealing with a rare disease called sarcoidosis. It is classified as an inflammatory condition, which causes the organs to become covered in lumpy nodes. Reports came out, saying that he was coughing up bloody as a result of a leaking lung artery. While Krayzie Bone has seemingly not said anything publicly about Chasing The Devil: Chapter 2 "Salvation", there was a clear inspiration for this record.

Throughout the 20-track collection, several of them make references to the uncertainty that Krayzie was wrestling with. As the title suggests, this record talks a lot about being saved from the darkness and how these thoughts were terrifying. The instrumentals, samples, and background vocals all play a part in conveying these ideas very well, too. You are getting a lot of piano work and somber tones throughout and a lot of them are executed to perfection. Clearly, Krayzie is still recovering mentally, but we are happy to see him back in action and on the road to recovery in that regard.

Read More: Drake Seemingly Trolls Kendrick Lamar With Father's Day Post

Listen To Chasing The Devil: Chapter 2 "Salvation" By Krayzie Bone

Chasing The Devil: Chapter 2 "Salvation" Tracklist:

  1. Seeking Salvation
  2. Refuge From The Rain
  3. Shine Down On Me
  4. Handwriting's On The Wall
  5. Cost Of A Soul
  6. Two Wrongs
  7. What Do You Do?
  8. Peep Da Game
  9. A Lotta Pain with Dave Toliver
  10. Emotions Erode with Keyshawn Cole
  11. Carry On
  12. Save Us with Marley Sharlena Janssen
  13. Think About It
  14. We All Hate Us
  15. Babylon The Great
  16. They Are Fighting
  17. Time Not On Our Side
  18. Why Do We Die
  19. I'll Live Again
  20. Champions Of Truth

Read More: Freeway Ricky Ross Reveals He Allegedly Owes Rick Ross $1 Million

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
2023 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts FestivalMixtapesDJ Paul Reveals He Was With Krayzie Bone Just One Day Prior To Being Hospitalized1043
BET Awards 2023 - Red CarpetMixtapesLayzie Bone Shares Heartfelt Message With Fans Amid Krayzie Bone's Hospitalization6.0K
LL Cool J "The F.O.R.C.E. Live" - Detroit, MIMixtapesKrayzie Bone Speaks After Hospitalization: "Just Fought For Life Literally For 9 Days Straight"1.9K
LL Cool J "The F.O.R.C.E. Live" - Detroit, MIMixtapesKrayzie Bone Reportedly In Critical Condition After Coughing Up Blood128.6K