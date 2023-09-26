Layzie Bone Shares Heartfelt Message With Fans Amid Krayzie Bone’s Hospitalization

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony as a group is going through a tough time right now that they might not have seen coming. Just a few days ago, one of the group's members, Krayzie Bone, self-admitted himself to a Los Angeles hospital. The reasoning for that was because he was coughing up blood from a leaking lung artery. He is in critical condition right now and is in a medically-induced coma, according to AllHipHop. We are continuing to send our thoughts and prayers to the Bone Thugs group, as well as their family and friends.

Krayzie Bone deals with a very rare condition called sarcoidosis. It is an inflammatory disease that causes the organs to become covered in lumpy nodes called granuloma. While it defends the body from bacteria and other nasty things it can cause this health problem in a few cases. It came as a shock to many, including DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia. He was just in the studio with him recording music for their upcoming collaborative project. With Krayzie Bone in this heartbreaking state, Layzie Bone is asking fans to give them privacy and prayers during this time.

Layzie Bone Posts To Instagram

Layzie posted a touching Instagram post a few hours ago surrounding the news. He says, "In this challenging moment, as the immediate and Bone thugs family rallies behind my brother, we humbly ask for a moment of privacy. Our family is facing the unexpected hospitalization of Krayzie Bone with strength, and your prayers are a beacon of hope." He continues, "Soon, we’ll share an update, but for now, let us come together and keep our love and thoughts focused on his recovery. Your support means the world to us, and we truly appreciate your understanding during this time." Hopefully, that update is good news and it comes sooner rather than later. HNHH will continue to keep you posted.

