message to fans
- MusicB.G. Shares Heartfelt Message To Fans After His ArrestLast week, B.G. was arrested for allegedly violating his parole.ByCaroline Fisher18.3K Views
- MusicTroy Ave Tells Fans He Is Going To Serve Prison Sentence Over Deadly 2016 ShootingThe Brooklyn rapper is turning himself in and little details are known about his sentence. ByZachary Horvath3.5K Views
- MusicJPEGMAFIA Updates New Music Plans For 2024 With FansThe Baltimore creative just dropped what we thought was the best hip-hop album of 2023, and we can't wait to see what's next.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.5K Views
- MusicLil Baby Seemingly Hints At Dropping New Music, Fans Have Mixed ReactionsDo you want to hear more Baby this year? ByZachary Horvath2.3K Views
- MusicDoja Cat Has A Puzzling Message For Her Fans: "Me Is Me""Stay tuned or be a piece of s*** it’s none of my business," Doja said she what she said. ByZachary Horvath900 Views
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Promises "Luv Is Rage 3" Is Coming, Thanks Fans For Their Continued SupportUzi sounds like they are taking their time. ByZachary Horvath680 Views
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Shares Vague Message For Fans, Possibly Teasing Music: "The Substance Is Finally Back"Lil Uzi is always teasing something. ByZachary Horvath833 Views
- MusicLayzie Bone Shares Heartfelt Message With Fans Amid Krayzie Bone's HospitalizationLayzie Bone asks the fans for privacy and prayers. ByZachary Horvath6.1K Views
- MusicFinesse2Tymes Condemns Joining Gangs, Tells Fans To Seek Other ThingsFinesse2Tymes shares some wisdom for the kids. ByZachary Horvath1314 Views
- MusicSZA Shares Inspirational Message About Online HateSZA told fans not to listen to haters on social media.ByCaroline Fisher631 Views
- MusicJill Scott Says Cucumber Challenge "Makes Things More Challenging"Jill scott asks: "you putting a cucumber down your throat benefits you...how?"Byhnhh62.6K Views
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Celebrates His 82nd Birthday With A Bible Quote Urging Us To "Man Up"Bill has a message to the public as he celebrates his birthday behind bars.
Byhnhh3.8K Views
- MusicOne Of R.Kelly's Alleged Sex Cult Member's Father Has A Message For Him On Father's DayTimothy Savage has a message for R. Kelly and his "enablers."Byhnhh8.5K Views
- MusicMac Miller Delivers An Inspiring Closing Message To Fans In Casey Veggies' "Organic"His heart was so pure.Byhnhh8.7K Views
- MusicKodie Shane Opens Up About Depression, Says "Sorry For The Wait"Kodie Shane let's us know why it's taken her so long to release an album.ByBrynjar Chapman2.8K Views