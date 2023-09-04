Finesse2Tymes Condemns Joining Gangs, Tells Fans To Seek Other Things

Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes is a controversial figure in hip-hop, to say the least. His outlandish statements and acts have garnered much attention from the music community for better or worse. From saying he is a hybrid of some of the biggest trap legends in rap, to all of his legal issues with the law, Finesse always puts himself in the stickiest of situations. Most recently, the 2023 XXL Freshman came out with a new track, “Can’t Go To Jail,” amid a recent arrest. According to XXL, on August 25 Finesse2Tymes was handcuffed by Houston police for an outstanding warrant issued in 2018.

He was able to record the incident in the back of the police car during an Instagram Live. In the video, he says, “These folks won’t let me be great, just came lock me up for a warrant in 2018 [unamused face emoji] [man facepalming emoji] I’ll be back yaw [100 emoji].” He continues, “What don’t break n**** make a n**** [100 emoji]. I’m out numbered I gotta against the feds and the opps.”



Finesse2Tymes Speaks From The Heart To His Fans

Now, this whole predicament appears to have Finesse reconsidering some of his latest life choices. He shared a recent message to the kids and fans out there. He seems to be speaking from the heart, saying, “To ALL the youth FU** THEM GANGS GET U SOME MONEY , SEEK KNOWLEDGE AND WISDOM. I love vicelord for the fruitful teachings.” He continues, ” I done lost more than i gained wit ts , I could care less about the ny***. Embrace the ones that push righteousness.” It is cool when popular figures like Finesse impart their advice to the younger generation, however, do you think he should be the one to say this?

What are your initial thoughts on this message from Finesse2Tymes? Do you think his message has validity after his recent arrest? Do you like it when rappers share life advice with their fans? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

