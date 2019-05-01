gangs
- MusicMase Recalls Being Trapped By Bloods After The Notorious B.I.G.'s DeathMase says a group of 70 Bloods trapped him at a hotel in L.A. after the death of The Notorious B.I.G.By Cole Blake
- MusicFinesse2Tymes Condemns Joining Gangs, Tells Fans To Seek Other ThingsFinesse2Tymes shares some wisdom for the kids. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicCasanova Reportedly Left Bloody After Brutal Prison AltercationThe altercation allegedly followed Casanova cutting ties with a gang.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSnoop Dogg's Storefront Vandalized With Anti-Crip GraffitiSnoop Dogg's Inglewood Funko Pop! store was recently vandalized.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureMendeecess Harris Put Mother Up For Collateral During Drug Dealing DaysThe "Love & Hip Hop" star was once incarcerated for drug trafficking, and he admitted to using his mom during his hustling days.By Erika Marie
- CrimeRapper Seven7Hardaway Gunned Down In Targeted Attack: ReportThe Baton Rouge rapper was reportedly affiliated with Fredo Bang.By Erika Marie
- MusicBoosie Badazz Would Let His Friends Leave Gang For Fear They Would RatWhile speaking on Quando Rondo laying his flags down, Boosie presented a hypothetical situation.By Erika Marie
- MusicIce-T Says He's "Done Explaining LA Gang Culture" In The Wake Of PnB Rock's DeathIce-T is over "explaining LA Gang culture" after the killing of PnB Rock.By Cole Blake
- GramQuando Rondo Calls Out Disloyal Members Of His Crew: "I Layed My Flag Down"As the rapper continues to grieve the loss of his friend Lul Pab, Rondo is making some changes in his circle.By Erika Marie
- MusicAsian Doll Talks Broken Relationship With Her Parents: "I Have Mommy Issues BAD"The rapper claims her father was the first man to break her heart and her mother only taught her "gangsta sh*t."By Erika Marie
- GramIce T Has A Word For Rappers Visiting LA For The Super Bowl: "Not A Threat, Just A Warning"Ice T tells visitors of Los Angeles to be safe.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicKing Yella Sides With NBA YoungBoy In O-Block Beef, Calls Out Lil Durk & Chief KeefKing Yella reacts to NBA YoungBoy's diss against O-Block, taking the rapper's side and calling out Lil Durk and Chief Keef.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsO-Block Gangsters Burn 4KT Green Flags After NBA YoungBoy DissChicago steppers burned 4KT green flags in O-Block after NBA YoungBoy dissed them.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeChicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Wants To Sue Gangs Over Gun ViolenceShe is introducing an ordinance that will legally hold gangs responsible for violence, including "seizing assets."By Erika Marie
- GramStyles P Addresses Gangsters Who Call Citizens "Snitches": "You's A F*ckin' Dummy"The rapper dropped knowledge about what classifies as a snitch & called out OGs who didn't teach the younger generation.By Erika Marie
- MusicGlasses Malone Is Frustrated With Mase's Gang Culture Criticism: "Ridiculous"The L.A. rapper calls out the pastor after Mase claimed that the "weakest thing a Black man can do" is "join a street gang."By Erika Marie
- GramMase Claims The "Weakest Thing A Black Man" Can Do Is "Join A Street Gang"The rapper-turned-pastor dropped a few anti-gang thoughts & asked, "What type of person would ask you to hurt your own people?"By Erika Marie
- Music1TakeJay Says "Gang Bangin' Is Stupid": "It Doesn't Make Sense"He knows people in gangs, but it's just not for him.By Erika Marie
- RandomChicago Hospital Stopped Accepting Patients, Too Many Gang Shooting VictimsThis isn't the busiest weekend they've had.By Erika Marie
- GramWack 100 Calls Out Fake Gang-Affiliated Rappers & Gets Into It With YGThere looks to be bad blood.By Erika Marie
- MusicNipsey Hussle Is Currently Being Investigated By LAPD Over Gang TiesLAPD still investigating Nipsey Hussle's alleged tie to gang members and gang activity. By Erika Marie
- SocietySeattle-Based Brewing Company Apologizes For Crips & Bloods-Themed BeersThey called the beers "Snitch Blood" and "Where You From."By Erika Marie
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Death Continues To Inspire Gang Reconciliation EffortsNipsey Hussle inspired the rival gangs to reconcile. By Aida C.