Mase Recalls Being Trapped By Bloods After The Notorious B.I.G.’s Death

Mase says that a crew of about 70 Bloods pinned him down in a hotel in Los Angeles following the killing of The Notorious B.I.G. During the latest episode of his sports talk show with Cam'ron, It Is What It Is, Mase recalled the scary incident. He began by joking that it sounded like a Keefe D topic.

“I was in a hotel, I was actually in a hotel with a young lady," he began, before elaborating, "I was trapped in the hotel. It was about, probably like, 70 or so Bloods in the hallway. I couldn’t even leave my room. After Big got killed, they were probably looking for more Bad Boy artists. And I couldn’t even leave the room ’til Gene Deal [Diddy’s former bodyguard] had to come get me.”

Mase Performs With Diddy

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 27: Mase and Sean Combs perform at the "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story" Premiere at the Beacon Theatre on April 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Afterward, Cam'ron remarked: "Damn, that’s fucked up. Sorry." Mase then continued: “I was left in L.A. And from that day, I always said, ‘I’m outta here. I was left! I came there with people; I ain’t leave with those people. You know how it goes. Find your way home.” As for how he eventually got back, he explained: “To my recollection, I think we had to go to Vegas or something like that to get back to New York.” Check out the full episode of It Is What It Is below.

Mase Recalls The Night Biggie Died

The Notorious B.I.G. was killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles back on March 9, 1997. The 24-year-old had been leaving a Soul Train Awards afterparty when the shooting went down. At a red light, a group inside a Chevy Impala pulled up alongside his GMC Suburban and opened fire. Over two decades later, the case remains unsolved.

