Cam’ron and Mase will be reuniting on stage for a “special joint set” at JAY-Z’s Made In America festival, later this year. The festival announced its full star-studded lineup on Wednesday. Other performers include SZA, Lizzo, Miguel, Tems, Metro Booming, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, and more.

Made In America 2023 will be held at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia from September 2-3. Tickets for the event are available now through the Made In America website. Two-day general admission passes are listed at $240 while the VIP package is up for $835.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 28: Jadakiss ,Cam’ron and Ma$e perform Live At The Apollo Theater on January 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The special set won’t be Cam’ron and Mase’s first time on the stage together in recent years after the two made amends last summer. In January, they took to the stage in New York City to perform their hit “Horse & Carriage” for the very first time live nearly 25 years after its release.

They have also been hosting the show, It Is What It Is, for several months now. On the program, they discuss a wide range of topics relating to the major sports. Cam’ron recently explained the decision to bring Mase in for the show during an interview with Good Day New York.

The Made In America Lineup

“Mase got me my first record deal, ever,” he recalled. “So doing this show and creating this show and having him be a part of it, it felt like I’m giving back to him for helping me even be an entertainer. I may not have been where I’m at if [Ma$e] didn’t take me to Biggie Smalls [The Notorious B.I.G.] and get me my first record deal… I wanted to pay him back, and hopefully, this show will do that.” Cam’ron and Mase infamously had a falling out in the 2000s and went on to trade multiple diss tracks about each other. They eventually made amends in 2022.

