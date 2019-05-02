made in america
- MusicCam’ron & Mase To Perform "Special Set" At JAY-Z’s Made In America FestivalCam’ron and Mase will be performing together at Made In America Festival later this year.By Cole Blake
- MusicSZA And Lizzo Set To Headline Made In America FestThe two sensations are serving as this year's Made In America headliners.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicChildish Gambino's "This Is America" Lawsuit DismissedA judge ruled that the "Atlanta" artist's track is "not substantially similar" to Kidd Wes' "Made In America."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentLil Uzi Vert Debuts Crazy Mohawk & More Photos From Made In America 2022Pusha T, JID, Lil Uzi Vert, and more descended upon Philidelphia over the weekend for Jay-Z's annual Made In America festival.By Cole Blake
- Original ContentMade In America 2021: Young Thug & Doja Cat Rock Pink, Bobby Shmurda Is All Smiles & More PhotosPhotos of Young Thug dripping pink, Megan Thee Stallion serving body & booty, Roddy Ricch bringing out 42 Dugg, and so much more at Made In America 2021. By Aron A.
- AnticsBobby Shmurda Confronts Fan Who Threw Water Bottle At HimBobby Shmurda was at Made In America festival when he nearly got into it with a concertgoer. By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Thug, Griselda, & More Join Jay-Z's Made In America Festival LineupThe Made in America music festival has added a number of performers to the lineup including Young Thug, Griselda, and more.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Baby, Justin Bieber Headline Jay-Z's Made In America FestivalBobby Shmurda, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion, Freddie Gibbs, and more will also be performing at Made In America. By Aron A.
- MusicJAY-Z's "Made In America" Festival ReturnsThis September, JAY-Z's "Made In America" festival is set to return with its tenth installment, lineup to be determined. By Mitch Findlay
- SneakersLil Uzi Vert Channels Kanye While Rocking Rare Nike Air Yeezy 2'sUzi came through with another signature series of fit pics.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsCardi B On Her Made In America Stage Climb: “Bitch I Was Scared”Cardi B says she was "scared" when she climbed the stage at MIA.By Kevin Goddard
- SneakersTravis Scott Gifts New Nike Air Force 1 Low Collab To Fan: In-Hand PhotosLa Flame made this fan's night and inadvertently gave us our best look yet at his new shoe.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBeyonce Shares Gorgeous String Of Selfies Ahead Of 38th BirthdayHappy early birthday, Bey.By Chantilly Post
- MusicLizzo Is Speechless After Beyonce & Jay Z Watched Her "Made In America" SetLizzo's on cloud nine, no doubt. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTravis Scott Announces "Astroworld" Festival RunTravis Scott is touching a few stages this summer.By Aron A.