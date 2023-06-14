Made In American Festival has officially confirmed the lineup for its 2023 rendition. The beloved Philly festival will return in September and is headlined by a pair of good friends. R&B stars SZA and Lizzo will serve as the festival’s joint headliners in a move that has fans buzzing with anticipation. Both artists are coming off hit 2022 albums. Lizzo dropped Special her long-awaited follow-up to 2019’s Cuz I Love You in July of last year. SZA arguably returned with even more anticipation when she dropped her first new album in 5 years SOS in December. Both artists have also had major hit songs with Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” and SZA’s “Kill Bill” each reaching the top of the charts.

The two artists have long been both friends and musical collaborators. Earlier this year SZA joined a remix of Lizzo’s song “Special” off her new album. In fact, just yesterday SZA came to Lizzo’s defense online against those who critique her body image. “I be wondering where all the virtue signaling ,well spoken sh*t talking , internet warriors are when someone genuine needs defending . Where the f*ck do y’all be at for lizzo ? Do y’all actually know how to support others or only tear them down,” her tweet read.

SZA And Lizzo Take The Stage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Made In America Festival (@miafest)

The two R&B darlings are far from the only highlights in the festival’s lineup. Alongside SZA and LIzzo are Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, and more. In addition to the regular lineup, the festival will also feature a special performance from Mase and Cam’Ron. Former Made In America headliners include Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Bad Bunny, and Tyler, The Creator.

For SZA, it’s another stop in a busy year she’s having following her return to the spotlight. After releasing a remix with Doja Cat, she scored her first number-one hit with “Kill Bill.” While that’s the only official new material she’s released so far this year rumors about a SOS deluxe album have been swirling for months. What do you think of Made In America’s lineup? Let us know in the comment section below.

