bloods
- MusicMase Recalls Being Trapped By Bloods After The Notorious B.I.G.'s DeathMase says a group of 70 Bloods trapped him at a hotel in L.A. after the death of The Notorious B.I.G.By Cole Blake
- Music1090 Jake Continues Wack 100 Beef With Instagram DissJake took shots at both the producer and 6ix9ine.By Ben Mock
- MusicSnoop Dogg's Storefront Vandalized With Anti-Crip GraffitiSnoop Dogg's Inglewood Funko Pop! store was recently vandalized.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJay-Z Had Bloods In The Studio Because Of Jim Jones, The Latter ClaimsHov didn't have a problem with it, but told the Dipset member to tell his entourage to check in with him first.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Hip-Hop HistorySnoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1Spice-1 says Snoop Dogg was harassed by members of the Bloods on the set of "Training Day." By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Claps Back Over Criticism About Her New Collab With Kay FlockCardi B shuts down the false narrative surrounding her upcoming collaboration with Kay Flock. By Aron A.
- AnticsFaizon Love Quotes Ice Cube In His Explanation Of His Dave East CommentsFaizon Love clarifies his comments on Dave East. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Shoots Down Accusation Of Being Gang AffiliatedNicki Minaj denies having any gang affiliation.By Cole Blake
- MusicWest Coast Rap Legend O.Y.G Redrum 781 Dead After Cancer BattleO.Y.G Redrum 781 has passed away after a battle with cancer.By Cole Blake
- GramWack 100 & Mysonne Exchange Fiery Words Over 6ix9ine InterviewMysonne called out Wack 100 for being a "BIG BAD Blood" who had a three-hour interview "with the rat that told on the Bloods."By Erika Marie
- MusicThe Game Addresses "Disrespecting Nipsey Hussle" Bars & Indian Red Boy MurderThe Game speaks out on his freestyle about "disrespecting Nipsey Hussle" the day after Indian Red Boy's murder.By Alex Zidel
- BeefJim Jones Comes For Nicki Minaj's Integrity Over Tekashi 6ix9ine SongJim Jones co-signs a post referring to Nicki Minaj as a clown for working with Tekashi 6ix9ine on their new song "Trollz."By Alex Zidel
- Gossip6ix9ine Fears His Safety In Prison, Wants To Finish Sentence At Home: Report6ix9ine is fearing the repercussions of taking the stand.By Aron A.
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Wears Red Chain In New Prison PhotoShotti is still repping the Nine Trey Bloods from behind bars.By Alex Zidel
- CrimePolice Arrest Bloods Member In Connection To Lil Kim's Cousin's Fatal ShootingRIP, Aggy. By Chantilly Post
- CrimeJ. Prince Says Tekashi 6ix9ine Was “Rat Material” From The StartThe Rap-A-Lot Records founder says Tekashi is “lying” about being robbed by him. By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentTekashi 6ix9ine Trial: Everything We Know (So Far)There's a lot to keep track of in this high-profile trial, so we're unpacking everything we've learned this past week.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine Testifies That Cardi B Is A Member Of Nine Trey BloodsTekashi 6ix9ine is bringing everybody down with him.By Alex Zidel