Wack 100 Argues Kendrick Lamar Didn't Really Unite LA Gangs At "The Pop Out"

Wack 100 says it was never Kendrick Lamar's aim.

Wack 100 says Kendrick Lamar didn't truly unite the Los Angeles gangs during his The Pop Out - Ken & Friends concert, last month. Instead, appearing on VladTV, Wack argued that the group on stage was primarily comprised of Bloods and only about 10% represented other gangs.

“I don’t think Kendrick set out to unite the Crips and Bloods,” he explained. “That wasn’t his angle. I think Kendrick set out to pull up those up-and-coming, underground artists of greater L.A.” He further added: "I don't think Kendrick's whole thing was to unite the Crips and Bloods. His whole thing was to show unity amongst all. And, guess what? If you one of those that's been hustling and been getting it, and you just so happen to be a Crip, or Blood, or whatever you may be, it's 'Come on. We welcoming all with open arms.'" He went on to admit that it was still a "monumental" moment.

Kendrick Lamar Hosts "The Pop Out – Ken & Friends" In L.A.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

Despite performing his diss tracks aimed at Drake, including "Not Like Us" several times over, Lamar clarified on stage that the night wasn't only about his battle with the Toronto rapper. “This sh*t got nothing to do with no song at this point, nothing to do with no back and forth records, it got everything to do with this moment right here,” Lamar said. “That’s what this was about. To bring all of us together.”

Wack 100 Reflects On Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out"