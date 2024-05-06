Wack 100 Resurfaces Old Video Of Drake With 17-Year-Old On Stage, Girl From The Clip Speaks Out 14 Years Later

Drake has been body bagged in many people's eyes during him and Kendrick Lamar's legendary battle of words. The saga has spawned eight diss tracks since Metro Boomin and Future recruited Lamar for "Like That" back in March. The dominant rappers have had animosity for years, but it is clear that there is indeed deep hatred between them. It seems the "Not Like Us" creator's mission is to totally eviscerate Drake and get more vicious with each jab. The latest efforts from him been the most accusatory and cold-blooded, with Lamar saying Drake is essentially a sexual predator and offender.

Now, Wack 100, an insider in the hip-hop community, apparently has some evidence that would back up Kendrick's claims. The longtime manager dug up a video from a 2010 Drake concert in Colorado with a then 17-year-old girl who joined him on stage. Drizzy, who was 23 at the time, allegedly brought up this teenager and seemed to be hitting on her. "Y'all gon' have get me carried away again. I get in trouble doin' s*** like this," Drake said to the crowd. He then turned to the girl asking, "How old are you?" She replied, "17."

Wack 100 Digs Up Supposed Incriminating Evidence On Drake

Then, Drake responded, "I can't go to jail yet man. 17, why do you look like that? You thick, look at this." Wack did include that the age of consent in Colorado is 17. However, crossing state lines to have sexual relations is illegal unless each party is 18, federally speaking. Again, from what we know and according to Drake, he has denied all of these allegations from Lamar, and he has not been found to have committed any crimes. Additionally, the girl from the video whose IG handle is tiajayed, cleared up the rumors. The now 31-year-old said, "Drake's entourage actually picked me out from the crowd of people... NOT DRAKE himself. It was nothing then and still nothing now. Now That I have cleared up these false narratives... I'm going back to study for my law school EXAMS wish me luck."

What are your thoughts on Wack 100 resurfacing this video of Drake and a 17-year-old? Do you think this is any proof that Drizzy was on some predatory behavior? Who do you have winning this beef right now? Does this mean that Wack is team K-Dot, or he is just the middle man?

