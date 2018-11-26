old video
- MusicChrisean Rock's Sister Tesehki Gets Her Flowers For Old Singing ClipsThe "Baddies" star has been making music for far longer than her sister, and many folks want her to get even more shine for this talent.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Shows Off Her Natural Good Looks, Shares Throwback Video"25 never looked better," the Queen captioned the clip.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsJeezy Fans Freak Over Video Of Jeannie Mai Saying She Likes "Dark Meat On The Side"The criticism is starting to make sense now.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Twerks On A Man's Face In "Vintage Pride" VideoNo room for twerk wind.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Jokes About Drugging & Hooking Men Up With "Trannies" In Resurfaced VideoCardi B said she would get her man "all perc'd up" and hook him up with a "tranny."By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Revisits The Past In "So Far Gone" Video From 2009"So Far Gone" hits streaming services tonight.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBeyonce's Mother Shares Video Of Singer Performing At 5-Years-OldBeyoncé's stage presence has been there since she was a kid.By Alex Zidel