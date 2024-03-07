Diddy Kisses Birdman In Resurfaced Clip, Fans React

The two were giving each other respect as young music and business moguls, and fans took their closeness as a now-dark indicator.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Given the new allegations against Diddy, which some people think are comparable to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, a lot of folks are finding new footage from years past and applying this dark context to it. For example, Internet sleuths found a clip of him talking with Birdman as they give each other flowers for their completed or current paths on the way to music mogul status. Not only that, but Sean Combs even lays his lips on Stunna's head towards the end of the video, and a lot of folks had a lot to say about this. Sadly, all the homophobia kind of overtook the actual discussion around power dynamics and the implications of events and interactions like these.

The Cash Money executive has yet to respond to this new discussion as of writing this article. Furthermore, other celebrities are actually sticking up for Sean Combs in this case. "It’s another Black man in this industry going through some unfortunate circumstances,” Ja Rule recently told Piers Morgan of Diddy. “I wish him luck with everything he’s going through, and if there’s victims in this. I can’t speak on things that I don’t know about, Piers… but I wish everybody love.

Read More: Diddy Was Allegedly Involved In Recording Studio Shooting, Lil Rod Claims

Diddy Kisses Birdman In Old Video

"It’s a very unfortunate thing for the victims of these situations, and for the people who are also being accused of these situations," Ja Rule continued about the accusations against Diddy. "I believe in justice and I believe in the punishment fitting the crime. If people get convicted of the things these people are saying, then they should be put in jail. But I also believe, on the flip side, if people are lying about these things, they should also be taken to court, tried, and be put in prison as well." Check out fan reactions to the Bad Boy MC kissing Birdman below.

Fans React

Meanwhile, the New Orleans mogul has not shied away from being critical of Puff Daddy in the past. As such, their relationship presumably soured a little bit over the years, and it will be interesting to see what comes of this new discovery. We'll see whether he has anything to say about this, or if there will be any significant move in the near future to resolve these criminal accusations and bring justice about. For more news and the latest updates on Diddy and Birdman, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: 50 Cent Won’t Stop Pressing Diddy: “We Don’t Want Too Much Love”

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
