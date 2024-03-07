Diddy Kisses Birdman In Resurfaced Clip, Fans React

Given the new allegations against Diddy, which some people think are comparable to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, a lot of folks are finding new footage from years past and applying this dark context to it. For example, Internet sleuths found a clip of him talking with Birdman as they give each other flowers for their completed or current paths on the way to music mogul status. Not only that, but Sean Combs even lays his lips on Stunna's head towards the end of the video, and a lot of folks had a lot to say about this. Sadly, all the homophobia kind of overtook the actual discussion around power dynamics and the implications of events and interactions like these.

The Cash Money executive has yet to respond to this new discussion as of writing this article. Furthermore, other celebrities are actually sticking up for Sean Combs in this case. "It’s another Black man in this industry going through some unfortunate circumstances,” Ja Rule recently told Piers Morgan of Diddy. “I wish him luck with everything he’s going through, and if there’s victims in this. I can’t speak on things that I don’t know about, Piers… but I wish everybody love.

Read More: Diddy Was Allegedly Involved In Recording Studio Shooting, Lil Rod Claims

Diddy Kisses Birdman In Old Video

"It’s a very unfortunate thing for the victims of these situations, and for the people who are also being accused of these situations," Ja Rule continued about the accusations against Diddy. "I believe in justice and I believe in the punishment fitting the crime. If people get convicted of the things these people are saying, then they should be put in jail. But I also believe, on the flip side, if people are lying about these things, they should also be taken to court, tried, and be put in prison as well." Check out fan reactions to the Bad Boy MC kissing Birdman below.

Fans React

Meanwhile, the New Orleans mogul has not shied away from being critical of Puff Daddy in the past. As such, their relationship presumably soured a little bit over the years, and it will be interesting to see what comes of this new discovery. We'll see whether he has anything to say about this, or if there will be any significant move in the near future to resolve these criminal accusations and bring justice about. For more news and the latest updates on Diddy and Birdman, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: 50 Cent Won’t Stop Pressing Diddy: “We Don’t Want Too Much Love”