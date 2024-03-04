Diddy Has Secret Sex Tapes Of Celebrities & Politicians, According To Lil Rod

Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones claims that Diddy made sex tapes of various celebrities and politicians using hidden cameras in his home during his "Freak Off" parties. The producer is suing the Bad Boy mogul for sexual assault. His lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, made the accusation in a new filing.

“While living and traveling with Mr. Combs, Mr. Jones discovered that Mr. Combs has hidden cameras in every room of his homes,” Blackburn wrote. “Mr. Jones believes that Mr. Combs has recordings of Defendants Lucian Charles Grainge, Ethiopia Habtemariam, as well as other celebrities, music label executives, politicians and athletes.”

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Blackburn continued, “These individuals were recorded without their knowledge and consent, and as is the case with the homosexual sex tape of Stevie J that Mr. Combs provided to Mr. Jones, Mr. Combs possesses compromising footage of every person that has attended his freak off parties and his house parties. Upon information and belief, due to this treasure trove of evidence he has in his possession, Mr. Combs believes that he is above the law and is untouchable.”

Rod initially sued Diddy for $30 million on February 26. In addition to the new sex tape claims, he previously suggested that Diddy alleged to have had sex with a rapper from Philadelphia who dated Nicki Minaj and a singer who performed in the Super Bowl and headlined a successful Las Vegas residency. Rod also claims Diddy showed him a video of Stevie J having sex with another man. Diddy's lawyer has released a statement denying the allegations. They're the latest of several sexual misconduct accusations Diddy has faced in recent months. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy and Lil Rod's lawsuit on HotNewHipHop.

