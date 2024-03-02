Meek Mill Crashes Car Amid Rumors He Slept With Diddy

Earlier this week, Diddy was hit with another lawsuit from someone accusing him of sexual assault. Producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones alleges that the Bad Boy Records founder groped him, showed him explicit videos, and more. He also accuses Diddy of revealing two fellow celebrities he slept with, though their names were redacted in the suit.

According to social media users, however, their descriptions were pretty telling. One of the performers was described as "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj," who fans speculate could be Meek Mill. The other is rumored to be Usher, as they're said to have "performed at the Super Bowl and had a successful Vegas Residency." Meek Mill has since fervently denied ever having a sexual relationship with Diddy, and gotten wrapped up in a heated online feud with DJ Akademiks, who spearheaded the rumors.

Meek Mill Shows Off Damage To His Vehicle

While it's undoubtedly been a tough week for the Philly-born performer, it looks like things only got worse today. Recently, he took to social media to reveal that he got into a car crash, sharing a photo of damage to his vehicle. "God telling don't crash out for the bustas," he captioned the image. "Ima listen sh*t knocked me out lol... gmc the whole brake pedal slipped off my first time driving smh." Luckily, it appears as though Meek Mill was uninjured, and took the accident as a sign from God.

Things are also looking up for the rapper, as he just dropped a new EP, Heathenism. So far, it's been a hit among fans. What do you think of Meek Mill revealing that he crashed his car? What about the rumors that he was listed in Diddy's latest lawsuit? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

