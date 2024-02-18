Natalie Nunn Denies Cheating Rumors, Calls Fivio Foreign "Jealous"

Natalie Nunn has rejected claims from Fivio Foreign that she is cheating on her husband. In a lengthy Instagram rant, Nunn accused Fivio of being jealous that she was making music with his former associate. "Sh-t slow over there so he came to work with the baddest," Nunn claimed. Nunn also told "men in the industry" to "stop being females" in regards to these sorts of accusations. In short, Nunn called cap on the allegations and then some. You can find Nunn's full rebuttal linked below.

However, fans remain unconvinced by Nunn's defense. "Nat is definitely cheating might not be with him but she be cheating 😭😂😂😂😂😂," one person said. "She guilty but he still ain’t have to air his homeboy out 😂😂😂," added another. "That guilty conscience is speaking 😂 I believe fivio," reasoned a third. Despite this, Nunn did have her own defenders, with a number of people saying she successfully beat the allegations. Where do you stand on the issue, let us know in the comments.

Joseline Hernandez Speaks On Resurfaced Natalie Nunn Fight

However, Fivio isn't the only one saying he bested Nunn. Last year, Joseline Hernandez commented on resurfaced footage of her altercation with Nunn. "Bish I flipped you and I beat you, took your wig, and stomped on you. Now who's your daddy. Chin checked you twice #Cocainebear," Hernandez wrote while resharing the footage to her followers. Hernandez did certainly appear to land some significant blows on Nunn based on the footage available. Despite this, as fans would later note, the footage was less than perfect.

However, fans were divided as to who could feasibly claim victory in the altercation. "Is she calling herself cocaine bear or Natalie cause the record says issa draw," one person said. "One thing Natalie gonna do is swing she may get beat up but she ain’t a punk!" one person argued, defending Nunn. However, given the shakiness of the footage, some people were lamenting that it was hard to tell the outcome. "The cameraman had one job," one fan argued.

