Joseline Hernandez Doesn’t Like Being Compared To Cardi B

Over the years, more and more female artists have been vocal about how toxic it feels to be compared to each other. Unfortunately, that hasn't stopped fans who often bring up other rappers even when they don't have anything to do with the artist at hand. Latto, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Ice Spice, and many more have all fallen victim to it but very few artists face the same amount of comparisons as Cardi B. Cardi has been vocal in the past about not appreciating them and letting her work stand for itself. Now, one of the artists she's been compared to is speaking out with a similar sentiment.

In a new interview, Joseline Hernandez is asked about being compared to Cardi B. Both are Love & Hip-Hop stars and while Cardi has broken through into the mainstream, Joseline is yet to. That doesn't stop her from flexing her own accomplishments when the comparisons are brought up. "I own my TV show ... I make more money than a lot of these women," Hernandez begins. She hopes that eventually, the pair's respective accomplishments will tell the whole story. "Stop comparing successes ... time will tell who's the best." Check out the full clip below.

Read More: Joseline Hernandez Slams Fan For Demanding She Get The “Erica Mena Treatment”

Joseline Hernandez Says Time Will Tell Who's Better Between Her And Cardi B

Speaking of Love & Hip-Hop, Joseline recently elaborated on what she gets paid for her role in the show's Atlanta spin-off. She starred on the show from 2012 until 2017 when it blew up into one of the biggest reality TV shows in the country. She explains that while she didn't initially make that much, her salary bumped up rapidly.

Eventually, she worked her way up to making around $50k an episode. She describes the arrangement as the show "throwing money at her." She also recently opened up on her newfound sobriety on Instagram. What do you think of Joseline Hernandez's response to those that compare her success to Cardi B's? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Joseline Hernandez Recalls Stevie J & Mimi Faust Threesome, Says She’s Had “Better Head”

[Via]