Joseline Hernandez Doesn’t Like Being Compared To Cardi B

She says that time will ultimately tell who is better.

BYLavender Alexandria
Joseline Hernandez Doesn’t Like Being Compared To Cardi B

Over the years, more and more female artists have been vocal about how toxic it feels to be compared to each other. Unfortunately, that hasn't stopped fans who often bring up other rappers even when they don't have anything to do with the artist at hand. Latto, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Ice Spice, and many more have all fallen victim to it but very few artists face the same amount of comparisons as Cardi B. Cardi has been vocal in the past about not appreciating them and letting her work stand for itself. Now, one of the artists she's been compared to is speaking out with a similar sentiment.

In a new interview, Joseline Hernandez is asked about being compared to Cardi B. Both are Love & Hip-Hop stars and while Cardi has broken through into the mainstream, Joseline is yet to. That doesn't stop her from flexing her own accomplishments when the comparisons are brought up. "I own my TV show ... I make more money than a lot of these women," Hernandez begins. She hopes that eventually, the pair's respective accomplishments will tell the whole story. "Stop comparing successes ... time will tell who's the best." Check out the full clip below.

Read More: Joseline Hernandez Slams Fan For Demanding She Get The “Erica Mena Treatment”

Joseline Hernandez Says Time Will Tell Who's Better Between Her And Cardi B

Speaking of Love & Hip-Hop, Joseline recently elaborated on what she gets paid for her role in the show's Atlanta spin-off. She starred on the show from 2012 until 2017 when it blew up into one of the biggest reality TV shows in the country. She explains that while she didn't initially make that much, her salary bumped up rapidly.

Eventually, she worked her way up to making around $50k an episode. She describes the arrangement as the show "throwing money at her." She also recently opened up on her newfound sobriety on Instagram. What do you think of Joseline Hernandez's response to those that compare her success to Cardi B's? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Joseline Hernandez Recalls Stevie J & Mimi Faust Threesome, Says She’s Had “Better Head”

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.