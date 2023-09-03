Joseline Hernandez Slams Fan For Demanding She Get The “Erica Mena Treatment”

Earlier this week, it was announced that Erica Mena’s time on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta had come to an end. The news broke following the airing of an episode after Mena referred to fellow cast member Spice as a “monkey”. “Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena’s remarks play out over the final three episodes of the season. Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” read a statement from the show’s producers.

However, since the news broke, a wave of backlash has emerged against other reality stars. Much of this energy have stemmed from Mena’s fanbase, who think she is being unfairly targeted. Furthermore, more than a few people believe that the producers “set up” Mena. “They waited until AFTER they recorded it, edited it, promoted it and aired it. Then fired her months after it happened. They tacky,” one person noted. One person who has received a lot of this backlash is Zeus Network star, Joseline Hernandez.

Joseline Hernandez Hits Back At Haters

Bitch suck my dick https://t.co/f0gJlP2Ix1 — Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) September 2, 2023

One Mena defender on X, formerly Twitter, asked where was the anti-Mena energy for Hernandez, who is the main focus of the reality show, Joseline’s Cabaret. Alongside the question, they included a clip from the show in which Hernandez calls cast member Yummy P a “roach”. “Roach” is a term that has been leveraged in a derogatory manner against a number of ethnic minorities throughout history.

Hernandez’s response was short and simple. “Bitch suck my dick,” she wrote in a quote tweet. Regardless, there are some similarities between Hernandez and Mena. Back in early August, Hernandez got hit with some pretty big criminal charges. Appearing in court on August 3, Hernandez was charged with two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. These charges stemmed from an altercation with Big Lex that occurred during the all-out brawl that derailed the Mayweather-Gotti III fight earlier this year. How do you feel about Hernandez’s response? Let us know in the comments.

