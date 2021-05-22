Joseline's Cabaret
- TVJoseline Hernandez Slams Fan For Demanding She Get The "Erica Mena Treatment"Hernandez isn't taking any sass from anyone.By Ben Mock
- GramJoseline Hernandez & Fiancé Dodge Legal Battle, Amber Ali Calls Off LawsuitThere were reports that a $25 million lawsuit was in play after the "Joseline's Cabaret" fight, but Ali now says "after deep thought," she has changed her mind.By Erika Marie
- GramJoseline Hernandez Previews New Track & Her Fans Were Not KindAs she battles a $25 million lawsuit, the reality star mogul previews a new explicit single.By Erika Marie
- CrimeJoseline Hernandez Sued For $25 Million Over Zeus Show Reunion Fight: ReportThe "Joseline's Cabaret" reunion special altercation is heating up as the reality star faces a hefty lawsuit from several of the show's stars.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Promises a New Show On Different Network: "Zeus A Wrap"After Hernandez and her fiancé were accused of attacking a "Joseline's Cabaret" star, it looks as if Zeus Network may lose the Puerto Rican Princess.By Erika Marie
- CrimeJoseline Hernandez & Balistic Beats Could Face Multi-Million Lawsuit: ReportThe pair are accused of attacking "Joseline's Cabaret" star Amber Ali during the reunion show taping. Several women have reportedly secured an attorney.By Erika Marie
- GramJoseline Hernandez & Balistic Beats Release Statement On Reunion Show BrawlAfter bragging about the beatdown, Joseline returns to say she "is the mother of a five-year-old girl and would never take any action to jeopardize her family."By Erika Marie
- GramTommie Lee Blasts Joseline Hernandez As Zeus Network Speaks On Reunion Fight"Joseline's Cabaret" star Amber Ali accused Joseline and her fiancé Balistic Beats of a violent assault that landed her in the hospital. Joseline seemed to confirm the fight.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Brags After Attacking Amber: "You Work For Me Until You Die"Joseline and Ballistic Beats are being accused of attacking Amber Ali and damaging her ribs.By Alex Zidel
- TVJoseline Hernandez Goes Fully Nude On Her Show: Twitter ReactsJoseline went skinny-dipping on her show last night and didn't blur anything out.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Blasts "Rude" Wendy Williams: "I'm Sick Of Her"Their last conversation on Williams's show got testy when Joseline demanded respect from the talk show host.By Erika Marie