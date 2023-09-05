Joseline Hernandez Recalls Stevie J & Mimi Faust Threesome, Says She’s Had “Better Head”

Reality TV isn’t for everyone. Still, those who do enjoy the various shows airing today typically do so because of the cast member’s authenticity. While scripted shows deliver some of the same drama, there’s nothing quite like watching Joseline Hernandez’s antics unfold with her dancers on her Zeus series. The mother of one has faced backlash for some of her words and actions through the years. No matter what, she’s attempted to remain honest throughout it all. In one of her more recent interviews, Hernandez spoke candidly about a past sexual interaction with some other Love & Hip Hop alum, among other things.

“You, [Stevie J], and Mimi [Faust] had a threesome?” Carlos King asked his guest during a new episode of his podcast. Though the preview below doesn’t reveal Hernandez’s answer to that question, it does hear the host ask, “Answer this… Was it good?” After taking a moment to think about her response, the Puerto Rican multi-talent admitted, “I’ve had better head.” It’s unclear if she was referring to the DJ’s oral sex skills, or Faust’s, but still, King couldn’t help but be taken aback at the honesty of Joseline’s answer.

Joseline Hernandez Once Slept with Stevie J and Mimi Faust

“Did you think that some of the Love & Hip Hop cast members thought they were above you?” he also asked. “They knew I was above them,” Hernandez speculated. “Mentally and physically, because they not doing s**t and obviously I’m doing everything,” she braggadociously added without any hesitation.

Part of Joseline Hernandez’s brand as a celebrity is her eccentric personality, though some of her controversial comments are landing her in hot water. After Love & Hip Hop star Erica Mena’s recent downfall, some internet users suggested that the Joseline’s Cabaret entertainer should receive similar backlash for her past transgressions. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

