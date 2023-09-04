Jess Hilarious Explains Why Erica Mena’s “Monkey” Spice Diss May Not Have Been A Racial Slur

“The Breakfast Club” host is just the latest person to chime in on Erica Mena’s removal from “L&HH.”

BYHayley Hynes
Erica Mena hasn’t had much to say about her recent firing from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, but the rest of the internet has. Cast members, viewers, and fellow celebrities have all been reflecting on the reality show’s decision to let the New Yorker go for calling Spice a “monkey.” A considerable amount of people are in favour of the decision. Some have even condemned Mena after perceiving her word choice as a racial slur. Others, like Jess Hilarious, don’t think that the socialite’s intention is as heinous as the public is making it out to be.

“That’s what I don’t get,” The Breakfast Club host began in her reaction video. “Every time they get into it, Erica Mena, they always bring that s**t up. That’s the only thing they can say about her, is something about her son. That’s what’s f**ked up. What’s wrong with her son?” Hilarious asked. As you may recall, the L&HH women only began feuding after Spice spoke negatively about her co-star’s child, which obviously triggered Mena.

Jess Hilarious Gives Erica Mena the Benefit of the Doubt

“I don’t think Erica was using it as a racial slur,” Jess observed. “Maybe Spice [looks] like a monkey to her. Whatever the f**k you look like, you look like,” the internet personality further insisted. “And the fact that they found it back in the dizzle, and it come on now, and then you choose to fire her for the backlash. You not even protecting your cast like you did,” her rant continued.

Since stepping in for Angela Yee on TBC, Jess Hilarious has brought a welcome female perspective to DJ Envy and Charlamagne’s discussions. Still, the comedian has faced backlash for some of her commentary, particularly surrounding DaniLeigh’s DUI arrest back in the spring. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

