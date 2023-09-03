Safaree Speaks On Erica Mena Drama, Reality Star Allegedly Lied About Pregnancy During Atlanta Arrest

As a socialite and reality star, it’s obvious that Erica Mena enjoys being the centre of attention. Unfortunately, recent weeks have found her acting as the star of the news cycle for various unflattering reasons, including a drunken arrest in Atlanta, and making derogatory comments about one of her Love & Hip Hop co-stars. Those closest to Mena have had plenty to say about the situation, with some of them defending her and insisting that she had no ill intent in calling Spice a “monkey.” Others, including her baby daddy, Safaree, seem far less impressed with the New Yorker’s actions.

Surprisingly, the 42-year-old chose to take the high road when sharing his statement on Sunday (September 3). The Hoodstars alum shared a photo posing with his adorable two little ones this afternoon, writing, “My kids need their mother,” in the caption. “My mumma taught me if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it at all 🙏🏾❤️,” Safaree added.

Safaree Wants Erica Mena to Be Around for Their Kids

He then noted that he feels protected by God 24/7, 365 days a year. Thankfully Safaree is able to take care of his family during this difficult time, especially as more troubling details about Mena’s Atlanta arrest have come out. We already reported that she bit an officer during a wild night out with friends, but now, TMZ says that cops heard the embattled entertainer claim to be pregnant, which her lawyer has since debunked. Erica “regrets some of the circumstances of that night,” however an officer admitted to using “unnecessary force” against her in his report as well.

Regardless of what cast members and social media users have to say, L&HH has spoken on the drama surrounding Erica Mena. According to their recent statement, the impact of her hate speech toward Spice will play out in the final few episodes of this season, and the Tubi actress has been fired from any upcoming installments of the show. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

