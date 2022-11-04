Safaree
- Pop CultureSafaree Speaks On Erica Mena Drama, Reality Star Allegedly Lied About Pregnancy During Atlanta ArrestThe internet is divided on Mena's recent behaviour.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSafaree Credits Sean Kingston For Support In Hard Times"I am forever grateful to this man and his family," the reality star said. By Alexis Oatman
- RelationshipsAmara La Negra Says She & Safaree Are Not Dating, Hints At Publicity StuntShe hinted at having to keep up with high ratings for "Love & Hip Hop."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsSafaree Clowns Men Who Recieve Child SupportThe reality star's comments come after Halle Berry was ordered to pay over $8K in child support to her ex. By Alexis Oatman
- RelationshipsSafaree & Amara La Negra Bump & Grind For InstagramThe "Love & Hip Hop" alumni are adding onto their PDA from a couple of weeks ago.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearErica Mena Lashes Out At Safaree For Gifting Rolexes To Amara La Negra's Twin Babies: "Deadbeat Clown"For the former couple's daughter's third birthday, her father got her "a birthday cake and a few balloons in his living room," Mena claims.By Hayley Hynes
- TVSafaree Apologizes To Lyrica Anderson For Fake "LHHATL" StorylineIt was one of the most explosive storylines that had people thinking Lyrica stepped out on her husband. By Erika Marie
- CrimeSafaree's Childhood Friend Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison After Robbing $180K In Jewels From RapperThe "Love and Hip Hop" star was set up by his former pal Shawn Harewood and wound up losing a large amount of jewerly.By Hayley Hynes